Thursday, December 26, 2019  | 28 Rabiulakhir, 1441
PML-N to hold rally against FIA raid on secretariat Friday

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 27, 2019 | Last Updated: 34 mins ago
PML-N to hold rally against FIA raid on secretariat Friday

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz has decided to hold a rally on Friday against the raid on its secretariat in Lahore’s Model Town area, the party spokesperson said.

In a tweet, Marriyum Aurangzeb said her party condemned the Federal Investigation Agency’s raid and would hold a rally Friday. She said the party had taken a decision to file a case against FIA DG Wajid Zia.

The FIA raided the party secretariat Thursday evening. According to a source, the FIA team was looking for evidence regarding the Judge Arshad Malik case in the party’s social media cell.

Without confirming the raid, a member of the PML-N’s social media team told SAMAA Digital that they had nothing to hide.

Related: FIA raids PML-N’s secretariat in Lahore

“I don’t know what are they trying to find. They won’t find anything because there is nothing,” the source said.

Attaullah Tarar, a lawyer and member of the PML-N, confirmed the raid. He said the team had come with a search warrant and taken hard drive of a computer with them.

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 

 
 
 
 
 
FIA, PMLN, Raid, Wajid Zia
 
