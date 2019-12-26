PML-N to hold rally against FIA raid on secretariat Friday

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz has decided to hold a rally on Friday against the raid on its secretariat in Lahore’s Model Town area, the party spokesperson said.

In a tweet, Marriyum Aurangzeb said her party condemned the Federal Investigation Agency’s raid and would hold a rally Friday. She said the party had taken a decision to file a case against FIA DG Wajid Zia.

پارٹی مرکزی سیکریٹریٹ پر ایف آئی اے چھاپے کی مذمت اور شدید احتجاج مرکزی سیکریٹریٹ پر چھاپے کے خلاف مسلم لیگ (ن) کل بھرپور احتجاجی ریلی نکالنے کا فیصلہ قانون کی دھجیاں اڑاتے ہوئے چھاپے پر واجد ضیائکے خلاف ڈکیتی کا مقدمہ درج کرانے کا فیصلہ — Marriyum Aurangzeb (@Marriyum_A) December 26, 2019

The FIA raided the party secretariat Thursday evening. According to a source, the FIA team was looking for evidence regarding the Judge Arshad Malik case in the party’s social media cell.

Without confirming the raid, a member of the PML-N’s social media team told SAMAA Digital that they had nothing to hide.

“I don’t know what are they trying to find. They won’t find anything because there is nothing,” the source said.

Attaullah Tarar, a lawyer and member of the PML-N, confirmed the raid. He said the team had come with a search warrant and taken hard drive of a computer with them.