Thursday, December 26, 2019  | 28 Rabiulakhir, 1441
PROGRAMS
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

PML-N leader Javed Latif approaches court to avoid arrest

SAMAA - Posted: December 26, 2019 | Last Updated: 60 mins ago
PML-N leader Javed Latif approaches court to avoid arrest

Senior PML-N leader Mian Javed Latif filed Thursday a plea in the Lahore High Court seeking pre-arrest bail in an illegal assets case against him.

On December 9, NAB launched an inquiry against Latif for allegedly owning assets worth billions of rupees in the name of his siblings.

Latif, in his plea, stated that the Anti-Corruption Establishment had already closed its investigation. He has challenged NAB’s move to reopen the case.

He claims that he is being “targeted” for representing the PML-N in the National Assembly. He has asked the court to stop NAB from arresting him and grant him interim bail.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
NAB PML-N
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
Pakistan’s first eclipse in 20 years is on Thursday
Pakistan’s first eclipse in 20 years is on Thursday
This six-year-old Lahore child is raising a lion cub
This six-year-old Lahore child is raising a lion cub
Darkest day across Asia: 'Ring of Fire' solar eclipse wows...
Darkest day across Asia: ‘Ring of Fire’ solar eclipse wows Pakistan
6.4 magnitude earthquake reported in Islamabad, Peshawar and Lahore
6.4 magnitude earthquake reported in Islamabad, Peshawar and Lahore
Watch: Earthquake jolts multiple parts of Pakistan
Watch: Earthquake jolts multiple parts of Pakistan
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
 
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
 
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
 
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
 
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
 
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.