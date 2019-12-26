PML-N leader Javed Latif approaches court to avoid arrest

Senior PML-N leader Mian Javed Latif filed Thursday a plea in the Lahore High Court seeking pre-arrest bail in an illegal assets case against him.

On December 9, NAB launched an inquiry against Latif for allegedly owning assets worth billions of rupees in the name of his siblings.

Latif, in his plea, stated that the Anti-Corruption Establishment had already closed its investigation. He has challenged NAB’s move to reopen the case.

He claims that he is being “targeted” for representing the PML-N in the National Assembly. He has asked the court to stop NAB from arresting him and grant him interim bail.

