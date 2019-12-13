PML-N has become accustomed to lying, says Special Assistant to the PM on Accountability Shahzad Akbar.

Speaking at a press conference on Friday, Akbar asked Marriyum Aurangzeb, the spokesperson of the PML-N, to stop misleading the public about the government’s finances.

His statements came after Aurangzeb, earlier today, criticised the government’s Asset Recovery Unit and said that they have failed to recover a single penny from PML-N head Shehbaz Sharif.

“They have made zero recoveries and still have the audacity to lie in the name of God,” she remarked. The government leaders continue to say that Shehbaz and Nawaz Sharif are ‘goons,’ she said.

“Please read the verdicts in the cases against them. No corruption charge against them has been proven,” she added.

Akbar defended the recoveries made by the government and explained how exactly PML-N members were wrong in their remarks.

In the last one year, the cash recoveries made by the anti-corruption body of Punjab stand at Rs2 billion as compared to the Rs430 million worth of recoveries made by the same group in the 10 years prior to this, said Akbar, adding that when the institution was freed, it did well.

He said the body recovered government land worth Rs129 billion last year.

Responding to Aurangzeb’s questions, he said the Asset Recovery Unit has spent Rs23 million so far on its administrative expenditures, including the salaries of staff.

He said the Asset Recovery Unit was formed to recover the illegal money of Pakistanis abroad.

Akbar also spoke about the expenses accrued when Nawaz Sharif travelled abroad and the out of court settlement with Bahria Town’s Malik Riaz. The special assistant said that NAB has also recovered money under the plea-bargain law.

