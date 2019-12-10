Tuesday, December 10, 2019  | 12 Rabiulakhir, 1441
Human Rights

PM urges world to support Kashmiris on Human Rights Day

8 mins ago
Photo: Imran Khan/Facebook

Prime Minister Imran Khan called support for Kashmiris, as they continue to fight “gross abuse and atrocities” under the rule of the Indian government, as the world marks the Human Rights Day, 2019.  

“On this [day], Muslims need to remember that the message of equality, justice [and] protection of human rights for all was given more than 1,400 years ago by our Prophet (PBUH),” the premier wrote in a tweet on Tuesday. “This embodied the cardinal principles of respect for human rights and human dignity.”

The PTI government is committed to the protection of human rights for all its citizens without discrimination, he added.

“On Human Rights Day, we must appeal to the world’s conscience, to upholders of international law and to the UNSC to act against the illegal annexation of [Indian-administered Kashmir] by the Indian government,” he remarked.

We condemn the “occupying” Indian government’s siege of Kashmir which has been on-going for over four months now, the PM said. “We demand an end to the gross abuse and atrocities being inflicted on the Kashmiri men, women and children by the Indian forces in violation of all international humanitarian and human rights laws,” he added.

We salute and stand resolutely with the brave Kashmiris struggling for their right to self-determination, the PM remarked.

