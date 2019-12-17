PM Khan won’t attend Kuala Lumpur Summit: Malaysian PM’s office

Photo: AFP

Prime Minister Imran Khan would not attend the Kuala Lumpur Summit being held from December 18 to 21, the office of the Malaysian prime minister confirmed Tuesday.

The statement issued by the Malaysian PM’s office said that Mahathir Mohammad received a call from PM Imran Khan in which the latter “expressed his regrets for not being able to attend the Kuala Lumpur Summit scheduled from 18 to 21 December 2019”.

“Dr Mahathir appreciates Prime Minister Imran Khan’s call to inform of his inability to attend the summit where the Pakistani leader was expected to speak and share his thoughts on the state of affairs of the Islamic world,” the statement said.

PM Khan is currently in Geneva where he addressed the First Global Refugee Forum Tuesday evening. Pakistani officials and the Foreign Office have not yet made any comments on the premier’s visit to Malaysia.

However, the Daily Dawn reported on December 13 that Saudi Arabia was not happy with PM Khan’s decision to attend the Kuala Lumpur Summit.

“The Saudis are already seeing the summit as an attempt to present an alternative to the Jeddah-based Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC),” the newspaper reported.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram