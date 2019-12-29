Sunday, December 29, 2019  | 2 Jamadilawal, 1441
PM Khan wants no person ‘left without shelter’ in winters

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 29, 2019 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
PM Khan wants no person 'left without shelter' in winters

Prime Minister Imran Khan doesn’t want any person to be left out in winters and without any shelters as temperatures in Pakistan continue to drop.

He said, in a tweet on Sunday, that he has issued instructions to Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief ministers to make sure all people have a roof over their heads in winters.

The KP and Punjab administrations “must take immediate action to provide temporary shelters plus food for those who cannot be accommodated in existing[shelters],” the PM added.

In November last year, the premier had directed Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar to set up tents for people sleeping on the footpaths in the province.

He also said that he has asked the Punjab CM to provide them food until temporary shelters are built for them.

