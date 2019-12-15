PM Khan to travel to Bahrain to Monday: report

Photo: AFP

Prime Minister Imran Khan will travel to Bahrain on Monday to attend the country’s national day celebrations as the guest of honour on the invitation of King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa.

According to Radio Pakistan, PM Khan will be accompanied by his ministers and senior government officials on his first official visit to Bahrain.

The premier will have one-on-one meetings with King Hamad and delegation-level talks with Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al-Khalifa during his visit.

PM Khan recently visited Saudi Arabia and met Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman in Riyadh on Saturday. The two leaders discussed regional and international developments and efforts being made towards them, according to SPA.

