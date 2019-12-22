Sunday, December 22, 2019  | 24 Rabiulakhir, 1441
PM Khan to arrive in Karachi on December 27

57 mins ago
Photo: AFP

Photo: AFP

Prime Minister Imran Khan will arrive in Karachi on a one-day visit on December 27, his office said Sunday.

During his visit, the premier will be given briefing on the city’s law and order situation. He will also review development projects in the city, PM House said.

He is expected to hold meetings with party MNAs, MPAs and leaders of coalition parties.

The visit is apparently aimed at satisfying MQM-Pakistan, which had expressed reservations over the federal government’s role in Karachi.

On December 1, MQM-P leader Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui had urged the PTI government to announce special packages for Karachi and Hyderabad.

Amir Khan, another senior MQM-P leader, had criticized the PTI government last month for not delivering on its promises.

“It is unfortunate that the prime minister came to Karachi and announced Rs162 billion for Karachi but we didn’t even get Rs1 billion from those Rs162 billion,” Amir Khan had told SAMAA TV on November 16.

 
Imran Khan Karachi
 
