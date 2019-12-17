Tuesday, December 17, 2019  | 19 Rabiulakhir, 1441
HOME > News

India fueling another refugee crisis in the world: PM Khan

1 hour ago
India fueling another refugee crisis in the world: PM Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that the ‘siege’ of Kashmir and the new Citizens Registration Act passed by India will give rise to a new refugee crisis.

“The world needs to understand that India’s professed aim is to change the demography of Kashmir from Muslim majority to Muslim minority,” he said.

PM Khan co-convened the United Nation’s first Global Refugee Forum on Tuesday in Geneva. During his speech, he urged the global community to take notice of the grave human rights violation in Kashmir by the Indian government.

“Since August 5 this year, eight million Kashmiris have been shut inside their houses,” he said. “Their rights have been taken, people have been imprisoned and communication has been cut off.”

More than 900,000 Indian troops have been posted in the region. “They’re trying to change demography by settling in a Hindu population in Kashmir,” said the prime minister.

“This will not just fuel a refugee crisis but will also lead to a conflict between two nuclear armed countries.”

The second issue PM Khan highlighted was the Citizens Registration Act passed in India’s Assam. “Two million people, mostly Muslims, are now required to prove that they’re actually citizens of India,” he said.

Another law passed states that any minority from Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh can seek asylum in India, except Muslims.

The premier identified this as the beginning of India’s “ethnic cleansing” of Muslims.

There are 200 million Muslims in India, even if two to three percent of the number is not able to prove their citizenship, where will they go, he asked.

Khan urged the international community to take notice of “what is happening next door”.

Pakistan has more than 1.4 million registered refugees and three million Afghan refugees.

Recently, a peace process was launched with Afghanistan, so that the Afghans suffering for the last 40 years can finally enjoy the dividends of peace, he said.

“As a country hosting three million refugees, Pakistan will not be able to accommodate any more of them,” the prime minister concluded.

