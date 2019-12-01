PM Khan hints at restoring student unions

Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Sunday that the government will make a “comprehensive” and “enforceable” code of conduct to restore student unions across the country.

In a tweet, the prime minister said that his government would restore and enable student unions so they could play their part in “positively” grooming the youth as future leaders.

“Universities groom future leaders of the country and student unions form an integral part of this grooming,” he said in another Tweet.

However, he added that student unions in Pakistan became “violent battlegrounds” and completely destroyed the intellectual atmosphere on campuses.

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, PM Khan’s special assistant on information, said that the premier has directed the federal and provincial governments to formulate a strategy to protect the rights of students and resolve their problems.

On November 29, Pakistani students took to the streets to demand the reinstatement of student unions across the country and a 10% increase in the education budget.

The students also demanded that the government stops cuts in the budget of the Higher Education Commission.

