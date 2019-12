A meeting of the federal cabinet will be chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday (December 24).

The meeting will discuss a 15-point agenda that includes:

The overall political and economic situation of the country

Decisions taken by the Economic Coordination Committee

PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz’s petition for the removal of her name from the Exit Control List

The maximum selling price of medicines

The appointment of senior members of the Federal Land Commission

The formation of the board of directors of the National Power Park Management of Companies

The appointment of the CEOs of the First Women Bank and EXIM Bank of Pakistan

A special relief grant by the Benazir Income Support Programme for people living near the Line of Control

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.