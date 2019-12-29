Sunday, December 29, 2019  | 2 Jamadilawal, 1441
‘PM Imran Khan isn’t afraid of accountability’

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 29, 2019 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
‘PM Imran Khan isn’t afraid of accountability’

Prime Minister Imran Khan isn’t afraid of accountability because he has nothing to hide, said Special Assistant on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan.

The top court has ruled that he is sadiq and amin, she said in a tweet on Sunday afternoon. PM Khan’s worst political rivals have tried unsuccessfully to convict him in corruption cases, she added.

“The PML-N leaders are engaging in politics over the new NAB ordinance,” she wrote.

Imran Khan’s fight against corruption is still ongoing. NAB is responsible of probing into mega corruption cases and it is determined to root out corruption, she said in her tweets. All government employees who have made extra bucks through illegal appointments, kickbacks or misuse of authority will be held accountable.

Honest officeholders have nothing to hide and they should continue performing their legal duties, she said. “This is will the country’s governance.”

Imran Khan
 
