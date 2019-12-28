Saturday, December 28, 2019  | 1 Jamadilawal, 1441
Govt will continue to introduce new reforms: PM Khan

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 28, 2019 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Govt will continue to introduce new reforms: PM Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Saturday that his government would keep introducing reforms in the country.

“We faced huge resistance when we brought reforms in the FBR,” the prime minister said, while addressing a gathering in Peshawar.

“Many businessmen did not want to come under the tax radar,” he added.

The premier stressed that the Medical Teaching Institutions Act is being introduced to raise the standard of public hospitals.

“Our hospitals are under control of the bureaucrats who have no clue how modern medical facilities function,” he remarked.

“The corrupt mafia is trying to sabotage our goals by portraying our reforms in the wrong way.”

PM Khan said he wants such a system where common citizens can avail top treatment when they visit public hospitals.

Our lack of focus on research and education has pulled us back, he said, adding that 2019 was a difficult year for his newly elected government.

Even Bangladesh is ahead of Pakistan because of our corrupt system which has destroyed our institutions, he added.

He gave examples of Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad and Turkish President Tayyip Erdoğan for “developing their country through reforms”.

Speaking about the protests in India against the anti-citizenship law, PM Khan likened the incumbent Indian government leadership with Germany’s Adolf Hitler.

“Even literate Sikhs, Parsis and Hindus have stood up against the law which clearly targets Indian Muslims,” PM said.

