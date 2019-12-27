Friday, December 27, 2019  | 29 Rabiulakhir, 1441
PROGRAMS
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Global

Plane crashes into house in Kazakhstan killing 14

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 27, 2019 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Plane crashes into house in Kazakhstan killing 14

Photo: AFP/File/PATRICK BAZ

At least 14 people died Friday when a passenger plane carrying 100 people crashed into a house shortly after takeoff from Kazakhstan’s largest city, authorities said.

The Bek Air plane “fell off the radar” minutes after it took off from Almaty airport at 7.05 am (01:05 GMT) on its way to the capital, Nur-Sultan, the airport authority said in a statement.

“There are 14 dead at the (crash) site,” the city government said in a statement sent from its Telegram messenger app.

It added that a further 17 patients were being treated in hospital in a “serious condition”, including at least eight children.

A video, released by the Central Asian country’s emergencies committee, showed the front of the plane crashed into a house that was partially collapsed, as rescue crews worked to pull people from the wreckage.

Rescue workers could be seen reaching into the windows of the shattered cock pit, as scores of emergency staff gathered at the site.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev pledged to provide families of the victims with compensation and tweeted that those responsible “will be severely punished in accordance with the law.”

Tokayev also said that a government commission had been set up to investigate the circumstances surrounding the tragedy.

In March, a Bek Air Fokker-100 plane with 116 passengers made an emergency landing at the capital’s international airport after its landing gear failed to deploy. None of the passengers or five-member crew were injured.

Kazakhstan’s industry ministry said in a statement Friday that the Fokker-100 model would be grounded until the cause of the accident became clear.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
kazakhstan plane crash
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
Pakistan’s first eclipse in 20 years is on Thursday
Pakistan’s first eclipse in 20 years is on Thursday
This six-year-old Lahore child is raising a lion cub
This six-year-old Lahore child is raising a lion cub
Darkest day across Asia: 'Ring of Fire' solar eclipse wows...
Darkest day across Asia: ‘Ring of Fire’ solar eclipse wows Pakistan
6.4 magnitude earthquake reported in Islamabad, Peshawar and Lahore
6.4 magnitude earthquake reported in Islamabad, Peshawar and Lahore
Watch: Earthquake jolts multiple parts of Pakistan
Watch: Earthquake jolts multiple parts of Pakistan
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
 
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
 
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
 
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
 
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
 
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.