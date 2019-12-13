PIC attack: Eight lawyers remanded into Lahore police custody

Eight lawyers involved in the attack on the Punjab Institute of Cardiology were remanded into police custody by a Lahore anti-terrorism court on Friday.

Judge Arshad Hussain Bhutta heard the case. The Shadman police asked for 15-day physical remand but the special court granted them remand till December 16.

More raids are being conducted to arrest the lawyers involved in the attack, the police told the court.

At least three patients died, 25 doctors were injured and infrastructure was destroyed during the protest. Two FIRs were registered against over 200 lawyers on Thursday. They included sections of the Anti-Terrorism Act.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.