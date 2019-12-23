PIC attack: 24 lawyers sent to jail on judicial remand

An anti-terrorism court in Lahore sent on Monday 24 lawyers involved in the attack on the Punjab Institute of Cardiology to jail on a 14-day judicial remand.

The lawyers have all filed bail petitions. They were charged with attacking the PIC which had resulted in the death of three patients and damage to the emergency wards of the hospital.

On Saturday (December 21), eight other lawyers were released as prosecution could not prove they were involved in the attack.

The Punjab Bar Council has expressed concern over the delay in the release of all the lawyers arrested for the attack on the PIC. They have also demanded the removal of Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act from the FIRs.

They have announced a lockdown of the courts all over the province along with protests and sit-in from December 23 till the next hearing.

