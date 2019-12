The wing was damaged

A PIA flight was grounded on Thursday after it hit a bird soon after take off.

The plane's wing was damaged in the incident. PIA flight PK-301 was travelling from Islamabad to Karachi when it hit the bird.

This is the second such incident in 48 hours. On Wednesday, PK-304 was travelling from Karachi to Lahore when it hit a bird right after take off.

The PIA spokesperson confirmed the news and said having birds around planes is dangerous.

