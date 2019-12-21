PIA flights to and from Karachi face delays

A number of PIA flights heading out of Karachi were delayed on Saturday morning due to the weather.
The Karachi to Lahore PK-302 was delayed by an hour. The Karachi to Multan PK-332 took off from Jinnah International after a two-hour delay.
The Multan to Karachi flight, PK-333, was delayed by two hours.
Karachi to Islamabad PK-368 took off after a delay of three hours. The Islamabad to Karachi PK-368 was delayed by an hour.
Another Karachi to Islamabad flight, PK-308 was delayed by an hour, while the return flight, PK-309 from Islamabad to Karachi was delayed by an hour.