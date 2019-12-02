PIA cabin crew barred from posting pictures on social media

PIA took notice on Monday of pictures of its dysfunctional airplanes being shared on social media. The pictures went viral.

The pictures were shared on various social media platforms by the airlines’ cabin crew after which the Flight Operation Department expressed its anger, according to reports.

“The pictures harm the reputation of the company internationally,” said PIA’s chief of pilot standard inspection in a letter. “Karachi’s officers should be careful regarding posting any picture on social media again.”

The company has told cabin crew, specifically the ones in Karachi, to refrain from uploading anything on social media. If anyone is found involved in putting up pictures again, severe action will be taken against them, it added.