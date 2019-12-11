Wednesday, December 11, 2019  | 13 Rabiulakhir, 1441
Petrol pump catches fire in North Karachi’s Sector 5A-4

1 hour ago
The fire was put out after two hours

A petrol pump in New Karachi’s Sector 5A-4 caught fire early Wednesday morning.

Four fire brigade trucks were immediately called and the fire was put out within two hours.

The fire started while fuel was being transferred to the pump’s underground tank from a diesel truck, according to the fire officer.

“Two cars parked nearby caught the fire,” he said. “Fortunately no lives were lost.”

However, the pump's general manager says the cause of the fire can’t be confirmed yet. “We are waiting for the forensic reports which will be submitted to all relevant departments,” he said.

District Municipal Corporation Central Chairperson Rehan Hashmi visited the station and took notice of the fire. “If the standard operating procedures are not followed at a pump, it can be closed down or a notification can be issued against it,” he said.

The departments concerned are to be blamed for negligence, he added.

