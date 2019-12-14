Friday, December 13, 2019  | 15 Rabiulakhir, 1441
PROGRAMS
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Peshawar woman booked for aerial firing

December 14, 2019
She had uploaded her video on social media

Police booked on Friday a woman in Peshawar for aerial firing after her video went viral on the social media.

The viral video shows the woman standing on a road and

firing gunshots in the air

The police sought help from citizens to identify the woman.

She was identified as Saba Jafar, a resident of the posh neighbourhood of Hayatabad.

Hayatabad ASP Hassan Jahangir Wattoo also thanked citizens

for helping the police identify her.

The woman is said to be quite active on her social media

handles. She has hundreds of thousands of followers on TikTok.

A case was registered against her at the Tatara police

station. However, the law enforcers have not yet arrested the woman.

Officials say they are conducting raids for her arrest.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
Peshawar Police
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Peshawar, woman, police, aerial firing, social media, Saba Jafar, TikTok, viral video
 
MOST READ
Lahore lawyer disguised himself as a patient following hospital attack
Lahore lawyer disguised himself as a patient following hospital attack
Watch: Fayazul Hassan Chohan attacked during lawyer-doctor clash in Lahore
Watch: Fayazul Hassan Chohan attacked during lawyer-doctor clash in Lahore
White lion attacks keeper at Karachi zoo
White lion attacks keeper at Karachi zoo
Doctors say 12 patients dead, lawyers' protest intensifies in Lahore
Doctors say 12 patients dead, lawyers’ protest intensifies in Lahore
Karachi's Shaheed-e-Millat-Tariq Road Underpass is finally complete
Karachi’s Shaheed-e-Millat-Tariq Road Underpass is finally complete
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
 
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
 
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
 
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
 
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
 
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.