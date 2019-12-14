Peshawar woman booked for aerial firing

She had uploaded her video on social media

Police booked on Friday a woman in Peshawar for aerial firing after her video went viral on the social media.

The viral video shows the woman standing on a road and

firing gunshots in the air

The police sought help from citizens to identify the woman.

She was identified as Saba Jafar, a resident of the posh neighbourhood of Hayatabad.

Hayatabad ASP Hassan Jahangir Wattoo also thanked citizens

for helping the police identify her.

The woman is said to be quite active on her social media

handles. She has hundreds of thousands of followers on TikTok.

A case was registered against her at the Tatara police

station. However, the law enforcers have not yet arrested the woman.

Officials say they are conducting raids for her arrest.

