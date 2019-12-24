Peshawar to get its first 3D cinema on Dec 26

Good news for all the movie buffs! Peshawar is getting its first 3D cinema on December 26.

The city’s historic Naz Cinema, which was built in 1942, is being converted from a normal theatre to a cineplex.

The screen test of the cinema has been completed and the work on seating, carpeting and the cafeteria will be completed in few days, said Jawad Raza, the owner of the cinema.

“The cinema industry will be on the path to revival with the introduction of this new technology, which will not only satiate the desires of movie lovers to watch films with the latest technology but also provide a pleasant atmosphere to families,” he said.

A Naz Cinema mobile app will also be introduced for the online booking of the tickets.

Raza emphasised on the security for families coming to the cinema. “The cinema is installing 32 secret cameras and hiring security guards who will work around the clock,” he said.

“Most film lovers in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa go to cinemas in Islamabad but now families will be able to enjoy movies here only,” Raza claimed. “We have made sure there’s a special area for families where they will be able to comfortably watch movies,” he added.

The cinema industry of KP has been on a decline for a number of years now because of terrorist attacks and various other reasons. In 2005, Peshawar had 15 cinemas which have been reduced to seven now.

The new cinema hopes to bring back the past glory of the film industry.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram