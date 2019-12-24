Tuesday, December 24, 2019  | 26 Rabiulakhir, 1441
PROGRAMS
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Peshawar to get its first 3D cinema on Dec 26

24 mins ago
Peshawar to get its first 3D cinema on Dec 26

Good news for all the movie buffs! Peshawar is getting its first 3D cinema on December 26.

The city’s historic Naz Cinema, which was built in 1942, is being converted from a normal theatre to a cineplex.

The screen test of the cinema has been completed and the work on seating, carpeting and the cafeteria will be completed in few days, said Jawad Raza, the owner of the cinema.

“The cinema industry will be on the path to revival with the introduction of this new technology, which will not only satiate the desires of movie lovers to watch films with the latest technology but also provide a pleasant atmosphere to families,” he said.

A Naz Cinema mobile app will also be introduced for the online booking of the tickets.

Raza emphasised on the security for families coming to the cinema. “The cinema is installing 32 secret cameras and hiring security guards who will work around the clock,” he said.

“Most film lovers in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa go to cinemas in Islamabad but now families will be able to enjoy movies here only,” Raza claimed. “We have made sure there’s a special area for families where they will be able to comfortably watch movies,” he added.

The cinema industry of KP has been on a decline for a number of years now because of terrorist attacks and various other reasons. In 2005, Peshawar had 15 cinemas which have been reduced to seven now.

The new cinema hopes to bring back the past glory of the film industry.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram

 
cinema Peshawar
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
cinema, Peshawar, Naz Cinema, terrorism, movie buffs, films, Islamabad
 
MOST READ
'Superfit' 60-year-old man reveals his exercise routine
‘Superfit’ 60-year-old man reveals his exercise routine
Ex-military dictator Pervez Musharraf sentenced to death in treason case
Ex-military dictator Pervez Musharraf sentenced to death in treason case
6.4 magnitude earthquake reported in Islamabad, Peshawar and Lahore
6.4 magnitude earthquake reported in Islamabad, Peshawar and Lahore
Watch: Earthquake jolts multiple parts of Pakistan
Watch: Earthquake jolts multiple parts of Pakistan
Scholar Junaid Hafeez sentenced to death on blasphemy charges
Scholar Junaid Hafeez sentenced to death on blasphemy charges
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
 
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
 
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
 
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
 
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
 
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.