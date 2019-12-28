Peshawar man killed over photographing of women during wedding

A newlywed man was killed in Peshawar on Saturday after a dispute over photographing of women during his wedding turned ugly, according to the police.

The groom’s cousins had an altercation over photographing of women during the ceremony, police officials said.

They shot the groom dead and fled the scene. The deceased was identified as Abid.

The incident took place within the remits of the Paharipura police station.

Police have registered a case against three cousins of the deceased and are on a hunt for them.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.