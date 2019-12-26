Thursday, December 26, 2019  | 28 Rabiulakhir, 1441
Health

Peshawar doctor with polio urges parents to vaccinate their children

SAMAA | - Posted: December 26, 2019 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
A doctor from Peshawar, who has had polio since childhood, has persevered against all odds to not let his disability define him.

An experienced skin specialist, Dr Sami Ullah Khalil, was on SAMAA TV’s Naya Din on Thursday to speak about the difficulties he has encountered throughout his life.

“I’ve completed my studies and reached this position in life after a lot of struggle and discrimination. I want to tell people not to lose hope and work hard,” Dr Khalil said.

He asked viewers to create awareness about disabilities in our society so disabled people no longer face stigma and can be productive members of society.

If the disability act, the Islamabad Capital Territory Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act 2018, is passed by the National Assembly, the problems disabled people face, such as lack of accessibility, mobility, healthcare and jobs can all be solved, Dr Khalil said.

Currently, only Sindh and Balochistan have new laws regarding rights of people with disability; Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab have yet to draft a law after the issue became the provinces’ responsibility following the 18th Amendment.

“Life is about struggling and moving forward. If God gives you a difficulty, he also provides you the strength to overcome it,” said Dr Khalil.

The dermatologist also urged parents to vaccinate their children against polio and not fall prey to propaganda. He said it was important that the country’s polio eradication programme continues as Pakistan is one of the only two countries in the world left with the disease.

“Give your children the polio vaccine. With vaccination and education improvement we can control this disease,” he said.

