Peshawar Development Authority doesn’t want FIA investigating the BRT project

The Peshawar Development Authority doesn’t want the Federal Investigation Agency to look into the alleged corruption and prolonged delays in the completion of the Peshawar Bus Rapid Transit project.

The Peshawar High Court had raised several questions about the project and given FIA 45 days to complete its investigation and submit a report. The verdict has now been challenged in the Supreme Court.

The FIA should be stopped from investigating the project, the petition says, adding that the court did not announce its verdict on what the petitioner asked for.

The court has said that the investigation should not be started till the project has been completed, the petition says and asks for the verdict to be declared null and void.

The construction work on Peshawar metro bus project began in October 2017. A few months later, the KP government announced it would be completed in six months, followed by another announcement of its completion in one year.

However, even after more than two years, the project is yet to be completed.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram