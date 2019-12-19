Pervez Musharraf verdict: the key points

The Special Court that sentenced former military dictator General (retd) Pervez Musharraf to death for treason issued on Thursday the detailed verdict in the case.
The 169-page verdict was given to Musharraf’s legal team, not the media. However, SAMAA TV was able to obtain a copy of the verdict.
Peshawar High Court Chief Justice Waqar Ahmad Seth, Justice Shahid Karim of the Lahore High Court and Sindh High Court’s Justice Nazar Akbar heard the case. Musharraf was convicted by a 2-1 majority. Justice Akbar was the only judge who voted against sentencing him to death.
Here is what he was charged with:
Here are some of the main parts of the verdict.
“…as an idealist of Abraham Lincoln had one consuming passion. During the time of supreme crisis and this was to preserve the union because the union was in danger toward that end he broke laws, he violated the constitution, he usurped arbitrary power, he tripled individual liberties. His justification was necessity…”
“Don’t interfere with anything in the constitution that must be maintained for. It is the only safeguard of our liberties.”