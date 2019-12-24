Tuesday, December 24, 2019  | 26 Rabiulakhir, 1441
People wait for hours as fog disrupts flights, trains schedules

2 hours ago
People wait for hours as fog disrupts flights, trains schedules

Expect disruption if you are travelling to Punjab as heavy fog continues to blanket parts of the province.

The road, rail and air traffic have been disrupted and people have complained that their journey was delayed because of it.

“We were travelling from Karachi to Islamabad through the Green Line Express yesterday [December 23],” said a traveller. “Our train got delayed by more than three hours and we had to wait at the station in the cold,” he added.

“Our train was already over two hours late and there was no space on the platform to sit,” said 15-year-old Ayesha, who was traveling to Lahore via the Pak Business Express with her family for a cousin’s wedding. “And then we were shifted from Platform 1 to Platform 7 which caused us a lot of trouble,” she said.

The train was scheduled to arrive at 9:20am on Monday but it reached Lahore at 5:15pm.

On Monday, the flights of Serene Air from Islamabad to Karachi were delayed to and many passengers had no option but to wait for their flights. The 4pm flight was delayed to 5:30pm.

Flight operations at Lahore and Multan’s airports were affected too.

Travelling by road is not easy either. The motorway from Khanewal to Multan and Motorway M4 from Shorkot to Pindi Bhattian has been closed for traffic due to severe fog, said a motorway official.

The M3 Lahore-Multan Motorway from Faizpur to Abdul Hakeem, the M5 Multan-Sukkur Motorway and M1 Peshawar-Islamabad Motorway have been closed too.

On the National Highway, visibility reduced to less than 20 meters because of which the police stopped people from taking parts of the highway.

Pattoki, Habibabad, Okara, Lahore, Sahiwal, Multan, Bahawalpur and Chichawatni were most affected by the fog where visibility had dropped to less than 50 meters.

