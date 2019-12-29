Sunday, December 29, 2019  | 2 Jamadilawal, 1441
People queue up outside Karachi CNG stations as supply resumes

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 29, 2019
All kinds of vehicles are parked in queues outside CNG stations in Karachi after the gas supply resumed Sunday morning after 25 hours.

People, however, have been instructed to rush to the stations as the supply will be suspended at 7pm.

The SSGC has even issued a new schedule for gas. The new notification says that gas supply will be suspended at CNG stations on December 30, January 1 and January 3.

Many people have complained that the pressure is quite low because of which it is taking them longer to get gas for their vehicles.

“I was in the line the other day for hours but when my turn came, they told me that the supply has been suspended once again,” a man told SAMAA TV. “So today morning, I came here at 5am.”

Many people have been worried about the shortage of gas in Sindh. The federal and Sindh governments, on the other hand, have blamed each other for the shortage.

Federal Energy Minister Omar Ayub, in a press conference, said that the shortage has arised because the PPP government didn’t give SSGC the right of way for a project.

Saeed Ghani, who is the Sindh’s local government minister, said that the case the federal minister hasn’t contacted the Sindh government over the case they have been referring to.

