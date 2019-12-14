‘People defrauded using fake card readers, ATMs at Lahore malls’

The FIA’s Cyber Crime Division in Lahore arrested a group of people for using fake ATMs and credit card readers to steal people’s bank information.

A group of five people were arrested but two of their accomplices were able to flee. They were arrested at a shopping mall in Lahore and operated at two of the city’s biggest and most well-known shopping malls.

They are accused of stealing millions of rupees through this scam. Rs3 million in cash, fake ID cards and passports were recovered from their possession.

The suspects have been identified as ringleader Mehboob Sadaqat, Muhammad Ahmed, Muhammad Ayaz Ansari, Owais Junaid and Shiraz. Sadaqat’s wife and a man named Sohail Baba were able to escape.

Sadaqat had been arrested in 2015 for forging ID cards.

The FIA’s deputy director of cyber crime, Sarfaraz Chaudhry, confirmed their arrests.

Three of the arrested suspects were workers at stores and used the group’s card readers to steal people’s information. They also installed fake keypads and cameras at ATMs to steal people’s information.

The FIA said he also did this scam abroad.

