Friday, December 13, 2019  | 15 Rabiulakhir, 1441
Peace in Afghanistan to benefit Pakistan: Qureshi

3 hours ago
Photo: Online

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said on Friday that his government understands that peace in Afghanistan would benefit Pakistan.

Addressing a press conference in Multan, the foreign minister said the world was acknowledging Pakistan’s positive role with regard to the Afghan peace process.

The remarks by the foreign minister come days after the US administration and the Taliban resumed their peace talks. Zalmay Khalilzad, US special envoy for Afghan reconciliation, is currently meeting officials in Pakistan to discuss the peace process.

Commenting on Wednesday’s attack on the Punjab Institute of Cardiology, Qureshi said that doctors and the legal fraternity were both important for the country and the society could not make progress without either of them.

“The tussle between them is affecting common people,” the minister said.

He said the government was awaiting a detailed judgment of the Supreme Court in the case pertaining to an extension in General Qamar Javed Bajwa’s tenure as the army chief.

All options would be reviewed after the detailed judgment, Qureshi added.

