Friday, December 13, 2019  | 15 Rabiulakhir, 1441
PROGRAMS
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Pakistan’s largest LNG terminal can be functional by 2021: report

1 hour ago
Pakistan’s largest LNG terminal can be functional by 2021: report
File photo: AFP

The Energas consortium in Pakistan is planning to make the country’s largest liquefied natural gas terminal operational by 2021 to meet the growing demand for gas, the Bloomberg reported Friday.

The construction of the LNG terminal, supported by ExxonMobil Corp, could begin next year, Energas’ CEO Anser Ahmed Khan told Bloomberg in an interview.

“There is a lot of demand in Pakistan and it will just grow,” Khan was quoted as saying. “The market is price-sensitive so we need to play that card right.”

Energas and ExxonMobil had submitted their bid in October to seek permission from the Pakistani Ministry of Petroleum to build terminals in the country.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
Pakistan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
LNG Terminal, Pakistan, Karachi, Exxon Mobil
 
MOST READ
Lahore lawyer disguised himself as a patient following hospital attack
Lahore lawyer disguised himself as a patient following hospital attack
Watch: Fayazul Hassan Chohan attacked during lawyer-doctor clash in Lahore
Watch: Fayazul Hassan Chohan attacked during lawyer-doctor clash in Lahore
White lion attacks keeper at Karachi zoo
White lion attacks keeper at Karachi zoo
Doctors say 12 patients dead, lawyers' protest intensifies in Lahore
Doctors say 12 patients dead, lawyers’ protest intensifies in Lahore
Karachi's Shaheed-e-Millat-Tariq Road Underpass is finally complete
Karachi’s Shaheed-e-Millat-Tariq Road Underpass is finally complete
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
 
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
 
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
 
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
 
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
 
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.