Pakistan’s largest LNG terminal can be functional by 2021: report

File photo: AFP

The Energas consortium in Pakistan is planning to make the country’s largest liquefied natural gas terminal operational by 2021 to meet the growing demand for gas, the Bloomberg reported Friday.

The construction of the LNG terminal, supported by ExxonMobil Corp, could begin next year, Energas’ CEO Anser Ahmed Khan told Bloomberg in an interview.

“There is a lot of demand in Pakistan and it will just grow,” Khan was quoted as saying. “The market is price-sensitive so we need to play that card right.”

Energas and ExxonMobil had submitted their bid in October to seek permission from the Pakistani Ministry of Petroleum to build terminals in the country.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.