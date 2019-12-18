Pakistan’s Daanish Mustafa bags British Academy’s heritage and dignity award

Pakistani researcher and writer, Daanish Mustafa, has won the British Academy’s award for its Heritage, Dignity and Violence Programme 2019 for his project on ‘Mapping the Wounded Landscape of Swat Valley: from Taliban Violence and Iconoclasm to Social Growth and Reconciliation’.

Mustafa took to Twitter to announce the news.

Pleased to announce award of @BritishAcademy_ heritage dignity violence programme with James Caron @SOAS, Sarah de Nardi @denardi77 @westernsydneyu & Arab Naz @MalakandUniv on ‘Mapping the Wounded Landscape of Swat Valley’ #Pakistan @kclgeography https://t.co/AByRPQkKgD — Daanish Mustafa 🦉 دانش مُصطفیٰ (@Daanibhai) December 17, 2019

The project is still ongoing and aims to map the ways communities in Swat are recovering from the incidents of violence and fear experienced during the Taliban insurgency in the valley.

“The research team is seeking to bring to the fore the traces of violence and destruction through community-based projects that also reclaim sense of place and reanimate the significance of the Taliban-damaged heritage within a peace building process in Swat,” the project’s abstract states.

Mustafa presently is a reader in politics and environment at the department of geography at King’s College in London. He was the co-author of the first climate change response strategies for Pakistan and is the lead author for the UNDP Pakistan five-year flood response strategy.

His most recent projects concern gender performativity and violence in Pakistan.

