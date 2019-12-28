Saturday, December 28, 2019  | 1 Jamadilawal, 1441
PROGRAMS
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Human Rights

Pakistani students finally get a platform to report on-campus harassment

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 28, 2019 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Pakistani students finally get a platform to report on-campus harassment

Image Source: Twitter/Salman Sufi

If you’re a student who feels unsafe on your university campus, you can now email your concerns to the Safe Campus Initiative, Pakistan’s first platform to help students and faculty facing harassment on campus.

The platform was launched today (December 28) by the Salman Sufi Foundation.

“The purpose of this initiative is two pronged,” said the initiative’s founder Salman Sufi in a tweet. “First: To provide students/faculty a safe platform to share incidents that admin hasn’t helped them with. We will connect you with lawyers/psychologists/LEA. Second: Work with admin to solidify their anti-harassment protocols,” he tweeted.

It aims to make university campuses a safe place for students as Sufi believes that “a place of fear can’t be a place of education”.  

The organisation will contact all educational institutions, review their anti-harassment policies and help them make their policies efficient.

“The administration that refuses to follow proper anti-harassment protocols will be marked #UnsafeCampus,” the founder tweeted.

If you have faced harassment on campus or know someone who has, you can email your concerns at SafeCampusPk@salmansufifoundation.org. On sending the email, you will get a link where you can submit your complaint.

The initiative was launched in light of the recent harassment cases reported on campuses, according to Sufi.

The foundation has also announced that they need volunteers in campuses across Pakistan.

A number of such cases were reported across the country recently. One that got a lot of attention was at the University of Balochistan. Female students of the varsity had claimed that CCTV footage was being used by its admin to harass and blackmail them.

Members of its academic staff even revealed that secret cameras were placed inside switchboards and keyboards to monitor the student’s activities.

Many female students had claimed that the administration was using their videos to blackmail them and asking for inappropriate favours in return.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
 
HOME  
 
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Salman Sufi, twitter, university, anti-harassment, Safe Campus, University of Balochistan
 
MOST READ
Pakistan’s first eclipse in 20 years is on Thursday
Pakistan’s first eclipse in 20 years is on Thursday
This six-year-old Lahore child is raising a lion cub
This six-year-old Lahore child is raising a lion cub
Darkest day across Asia: 'Ring of Fire' solar eclipse wows...
Darkest day across Asia: ‘Ring of Fire’ solar eclipse wows Pakistan
Benazir Bhutto's last moments, as told by her closest friend
Benazir Bhutto’s last moments, as told by her closest friend
Scholar Junaid Hafeez sentenced to death on blasphemy charges
Scholar Junaid Hafeez sentenced to death on blasphemy charges
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
 
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
 
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
 
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
 
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
 
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.