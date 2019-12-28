Pakistani students finally get a platform to report on-campus harassment

If you’re a student who feels unsafe on your university campus, you can now email your concerns to the Safe Campus Initiative, Pakistan’s first platform to help students and faculty facing harassment on campus.

The platform was launched today (December 28) by the Salman Sufi Foundation.

“The purpose of this initiative is two pronged,” said the initiative’s founder Salman Sufi in a tweet. “First: To provide students/faculty a safe platform to share incidents that admin hasn’t helped them with. We will connect you with lawyers/psychologists/LEA. Second: Work with admin to solidify their anti-harassment protocols,” he tweeted.

BREAKING:

In light of harassment incidents at educational institutions in #Pakistan, I have launched Pakistan’s first #SafeCampus initiative.

Students/Faculty can email at SafeCampusPk@salmansufifoundation.org and they will receive a secure link to submit their complaints 1/4 pic.twitter.com/Rfpc3onAuA — Salman Sufi (@SalmanSufi7) December 28, 2019

It aims to make university campuses a safe place for students as Sufi believes that “a place of fear can’t be a place of education”.

The organisation will contact all educational institutions, review their anti-harassment policies and help them make their policies efficient.

“The administration that refuses to follow proper anti-harassment protocols will be marked #UnsafeCampus,” the founder tweeted.

If you have faced harassment on campus or know someone who has, you can email your concerns at SafeCampusPk@salmansufifoundation.org. On sending the email, you will get a link where you can submit your complaint.

The initiative was launched in light of the recent harassment cases reported on campuses, according to Sufi.

The foundation has also announced that they need volunteers in campuses across Pakistan.

A number of such cases were reported across the country recently. One that got a lot of attention was at the University of Balochistan. Female students of the varsity had claimed that CCTV footage was being used by its admin to harass and blackmail them.

Members of its academic staff even revealed that secret cameras were placed inside switchboards and keyboards to monitor the student’s activities.

Many female students had claimed that the administration was using their videos to blackmail them and asking for inappropriate favours in return.

