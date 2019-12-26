Thursday, December 26, 2019  | 28 Rabiulakhir, 1441
Pakistani national stabbed to death in Sri Lanka: report

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 26, 2019 | Last Updated: 12 mins ago
File photo: AFP

A Pakistani national was stabbed to death in Sri Lanka on Tuesday night, the Arab News reported.

The victim, identified as Yakoob Butt, was living in Negombo, according to the Pakistan High Commission in Colombo.

According to the report, the Pakistan officials were in contact with authorities in Sri Lanka. The police are investigating his murder and trying to apprehend his killers.

Quoting the government sources, the report said the victim was a UNHCR asylum seeker.

The motive of the crime has yet to be ascertained. However, eyewitnesses told investigators they had seen two men fleeing the scene in a vehicle.

Pakistan Sri Lanka
 
