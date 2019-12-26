Pakistan will respond if Modi stirs trouble in Kashmir: PM

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will stir up trouble in Kashmir to shift the world’s focus from its new citizenship laws that target Muslims, said Prime Minister Imran Khan at a rally in Pind Dadan Khan on Thursday.

“I have spoken to General Bajwa about this and he has said Pakistan Army is ready to respond if any such thing happens,” said the premier.

He also said he was certain Indians would revolt against their prime minister. The atrocities Modi has committed against Muslims, first in Gujrat, where he had thousands of Muslims murdered, then the brutality in Kashmir will come back to haunt him, Khan said.

He compared the new citizenship laws to Hitler’s genocide of the Jews in Germany during the Second World War and the citizenship law of 1982 in Myanmar, which led to the genocide of the Rohingya Muslims.

“And not just the Muslims, but the Hindus, Sikhs, Christians will all rise up in revolt. Indians themselves will end this persecution,” he predicted.

The prime minister then addressed the family of the two soldiers martyred at the line of control in the Dewa sector Thursday morning and wished their families strength. He promised next year would bring good news for Pakistanis.

“We’ve had a difficult year because previous governments increased the country’s debt four-fold when they were in power. The money we collected as taxes during the first year, half of it went to repay the interest on those loans.”

Khan said the rupee had stopped falling because of his government’s austerity measures. The country’s exports, remittances, and foreign investment were all going up, he stated.

He said 2019 was the year the economy stabilised and 2020 would be the year of progress. Khan blamed the “corrupt mafia” everywhere for hindering Pakistan’s progress and said the country wouldn’t succeed until corruption is rooted out.

The premier inaugurated the Jalapur Sharif Irrigation Project in Jhelum.

“The canal that is being built will transform Jhelum, Pind Adam Khan, and Khushab. I congratulate all of you. I give credit to Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, who started this project which was supposed to begin 120 years ago,” he remarked.

This canal will also provide clean drinking water to the residents and irrigate around 200,000 acres of land, he added.

