Sunday, December 1, 2019  | 3 Rabiulakhir, 1441 | BETA
NEWS

Pakistan will get female Supreme Court judges soon: CJP

2 hours ago
Chief Justice Khosa addresses conference in Lahore

Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa thinks there should be female judges appointed in the Supreme Court.

He said the top court is working on women’s rights and with time, the differences between male and female judges are going to end. You will soon see female judges in the Supreme Court of Pakistan, he told a conference of female judges on Sunday.

Everyone has rights under the law, he said. We are encouraging women to enter the judiciary, he said. The judiciary is working for the safety of women and to provide them justice, said Justice Khosa.

He urged them not to get stressed. We must empower women in all fields, he said, adding that women judges are working in a male-dominated field. But sometimes, especially in cases of women’s bail, we need some softness, he said.

ASIF SAEED KHOSA Supreme Court
 
