Pakistan to India: Don’t pretend to be protecting minorities

India has a problem with Imran Khan tweets about the former’s new citizenship bill, but Pakistan doesn’t care.

Pakistan rejected the comments made by the Indian Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar about PM Khan’s tweets.

In a statement issued on Friday, the Foreign Office said many international human rights organisations and neutral observers even from within India have characterised the legislation as discriminatory against Muslims and unconstitutional.

PM Khan had urged the world community to step in to counter the “Hindu supremacist agenda of Modi’s India” threatening bloodshed and war in a series of tweets a day earlier.

He made statement after India passed its new citizenship bill which offers amnesty to non-Muslim illegal immigrants from three countries: Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh.

The ruling BJP says the new bill will give sanctuary to people fleeing religious persecution.

Responding to PM Khan’s tweets, Times of India quoted Kumar as saying, “I am not going to respond to every unwarranted and gratuitous comments made by Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on our internal affairs. Such comments cannot absolve Pakistan of the blatant persecution of the religious minorities which flows the draconian blasphemy laws”.

But Pakistan has reiterated that this Indian legislation is premised on falsehood.

“Objectively speaking, India should be the last country to pretend being a ‘protector’ of the minorities. The world’s media have widely reported on and condemned the deplorable conditions of the minorities in India, especially since the assumption of office of right-wing BJP in 2014,” read the FO statement.

It said that the architects of the massacre of thousands of Muslims in Gujarat do not have the moral high-ground to preach about the rights of minorities to India’s neighbouring countries.

“Today’s India is synonymous with lynchings of members of minority communities including low caste Dalits by mobs, often with state complicity. The persecution of nearly eight million unarmed and innocent Kashmiri Muslims, incarcerated by 900,000 Indian security forces for over four months, is a living testimony to India being a country with no respect for human rights and minority rights,” it said.