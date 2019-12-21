Saturday, December 21, 2019  | 23 Rabiulakhir, 1441
‘Pakistan to give befitting response if India conducts false-flag operation’

4 hours ago
'Pakistan to give befitting response if India conducts false-flag operation'

Photo: Imran Khan/Facebook

Prime Minister Imran Khan warned on Saturday that if India carries out any false flag operation to divert attention from its domestic chaos and whip up war hysteria to mobilise Hindu nationalism, Pakistan will have no option but to give a befitting response.

In a series of tweets, he said that as the protests in India are increasing, the threat to Pakistan from India is also increasing.

The premier said the Indian Army chief’s statement adds to Pakistan’s concerns of a false flag operation.

“I have been warning the international community of this for some time and am reiterating again,” he said, adding that over the last five years of Modi’s government, India has been moving towards Hindu Rashtra with its Hindutva supremacist fascist ideology.

“Now with the Citizens Amendment Act, all those Indians who want a pluralist India are beginning to protest and it is becoming a mass movement,” PM Khan wrote.

At the same time, he said, the siege by Indian occupation forces in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir continues and a bloodbath can be expected when it is lifted.

Tell us what you think:

