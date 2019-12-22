Pakistan responds to Indian firing along LoC: ISPR

The Indian Army has engaged in unprovoked firing along the Line of Control as it targeted Pakistan’s civilian population in Dewa sector on Saturday night, said the ISPR.

According to the Pakistan Army spokesperson, Major General Asif Ghafoor, the Pakistan army gave a befitting response and destroyed several Indian Army check-posts. Heavy casualties were also reported on the Indian side.

He also refuted Indian media reports that made claims of a possible attack in Pakistan’s Neelam Valley and Keran, an Azad Kashmir village.

