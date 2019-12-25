Pakistan remembers Father of the Nation on his 143rd birthday

Pakistan is celebrating the 143rd birthday of its founder Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah with traditional enthusiasm and fervor.

The day was commemorated with a change of guard ceremony at the leader’s mausoleum in Karachi. The national flag has been hoisted on top of all government and private buildings and the day has been declared as a public holiday.

“Jinnah was a visionary man who envisaged a separate identity, needs and political directions of the Muslims of the subcontinent,” President Arif Alvi said on the occasion.

Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was a visionary man who had envisaged the separate identity, needs & political direction of the Muslims of the subcontinent. The acumen of his foresight & vision can be witnessed even today with the prevailing conditions in India & I/O Kashmir. — The President of Pakistan (@PresOfPakistan) December 25, 2019

“The acumen of his foresight and vision can be witnessed even today with the prevailing conditions in India and Kashmir,” he said and urged the nation to “stand united and reaffirm our faith in his teachings”.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said that the best way to pay homage to the founder was by adhering to his principles of “Unity, Faith and Discipline”.

Both the president and the prime minister highlighted the ongoing tensions in Indian occupied Kashmir and called it a vindication of the conviction of Jinnah.

DG ISPR Major General Asif Ghafoor took to Twitter to thank Jinnah for giving us Pakistan.

Happy Birthday Father of the Nation, Quaid e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. Can’t thank you enough for having got us Pakistan. Those who opposed then are realising now. For them it’s beginning afresh now.

Beginning of the …#QuaideAzam pic.twitter.com/Kr1gEjfMfz — Asif Ghafoor (@peaceforchange) December 24, 2019

On the other hand, Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari tweeted that the nation had a “long way to go to realise the vision” of Jinnah.

Our founder Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah & his vision for Pakistan – We have a long way to go to realise his vision but we must strive to achieve it. pic.twitter.com/3yfpZjlhY7 — Shireen Mazari (@ShireenMazari1) December 25, 2019

Special events have been planned throughout the day to put light on the life and legacy of Jinnah.

The Pakistan National Council of the Arts is organising cultural show on the special occasion on December 25 at its auditorium. Artists and singers from all over Pakistan will perform at the cultural show.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.