Wednesday, December 25, 2019  | 27 Rabiulakhir, 1441
PROGRAMS
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Pakistan remembers Father of the Nation on his 143rd birthday

1 hour ago
Pakistan remembers Father of the Nation on his 143rd birthday

Pakistan is celebrating the 143rd birthday of its founder Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah with traditional enthusiasm and fervor.

The day was commemorated with a change of guard ceremony at the leader’s mausoleum in Karachi. The national flag has been hoisted on top of all government and private buildings and the day has been declared as a public holiday.

 “Jinnah was a visionary man who envisaged a separate identity, needs and political directions of the Muslims of the subcontinent,” President Arif Alvi said on the occasion.

“The acumen of his foresight and vision can be witnessed even today with the prevailing conditions in India and Kashmir,” he said and urged the nation to “stand united and reaffirm our faith in his teachings”.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said that the best way to pay homage to the founder was by adhering to his principles of “Unity, Faith and Discipline”.

Both the president and the prime minister highlighted the ongoing tensions in Indian occupied Kashmir and called it a vindication of the conviction of Jinnah.

DG ISPR Major General Asif Ghafoor took to Twitter to thank Jinnah for giving us Pakistan.

On the other hand, Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari tweeted that the nation had a “long way to go to realise the vision” of Jinnah.

Special events have been planned throughout the day to put light on the life and legacy of Jinnah.

The Pakistan National Council of the Arts is organising cultural show on the special occasion on December 25 at its auditorium. Artists and singers from all over Pakistan will perform at the cultural show.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram

 
Pakistan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Quaid-e-Azam, Mohammad Ali Jinnah, Imran Khan, birthday, President, Arif Alvi, Asif Ghafoor, Shireen Mazari, Pakistan
 
MOST READ
Pakistan’s first eclipse in 20 years is on Thursday
Pakistan’s first eclipse in 20 years is on Thursday
6.4 magnitude earthquake reported in Islamabad, Peshawar and Lahore
6.4 magnitude earthquake reported in Islamabad, Peshawar and Lahore
Watch: Earthquake jolts multiple parts of Pakistan
Watch: Earthquake jolts multiple parts of Pakistan
Scholar Junaid Hafeez sentenced to death on blasphemy charges
Scholar Junaid Hafeez sentenced to death on blasphemy charges
Karachi finally gets to see the zoo's Mughal Garden
Karachi finally gets to see the zoo’s Mughal Garden
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
 
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
 
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
 
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
 
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
 
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.