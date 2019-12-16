Pakistan re-elected vice-president of UN climate change summit COP26

Pakistan has been re-elected vice-president for the COP26 on UN climate change.

The COP26 or 26th Conference of the Parties is a climate change summit organized by the United Nations. Pakistan was re-elected during the climate change negotiations in Spain.

The summit will be held in Glasgow, UK from November 9 to 19, 2020.

Advisor to the Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam, who is in Madrid to attend the marathon UN Summit on Climate, has called the decision as a big achievement for Pakistan.

He said the decision was made after receiving global recognition for significant environmental conservation initiatives at the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change and 25th Conference of Parties that concluded on Sunday.

Aslam said Pakistan has also been made member to six other important committees relating to climate change—adaptation, Paris compliance, loss-damage, GCF, tech and CDM.

