Pakistan Post has a new remittance scheme for overseas Pakistanis

Prime Minister Imran Khan launched a new remittance service through Pakistan Post for overseas Pakistanis on Tuesday.

It was launched under the umbrella of the Pakistan Remittance Initiative.

Under this initiative, remittance beneficiaries can collect their payments free of any charges from post office locations using the National Bank of Pakistan portal.

The initiative will facilitate faster, cheaper and more convenient flow of remittance into Pakistan.

It will also encourage overseas Pakistanis to remit their cash through legal means, which would eventually lead to boost foreign exchange reserves of the country, and discourage the transfer of funds from foreign countries through illegal means.

2020 will be a year of progress, said PM Khan at the launch ceremony. He emphasised on jobs, the youth, merit and stability.

He said the government believes in merit. He admitted that 2018 was a tough year for his government, adding that “in 2019, we stabilised our economy”.

“2020 will be the year of progress, in which ample job opportunities will be created for the countrymen,” he assured.

