Pakistan offers scholarship to 1,000 Afghan students

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 27, 2019 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Pakistan is offering scholarships to 1,000 Afghan students as part of its Allama Iqbal Scholarship Programme.

The event for the scholarship programme was attended by Pakistani envoy to Kabul Zahid Nasrullah Khan.

The grant is being given by Pakistan’s Higher Education Commission with the aim to promote education in Afghanistan and help children from poor backgrounds get an education.

The selected students will be able to pursue their higher education in different universities across Pakistan in various fields such as medicine, engineering, agriculture, management, and computer science.

