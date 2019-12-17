Tuesday, December 17, 2019  | 19 Rabiulakhir, 1441
PROGRAMS
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

‘Pakistan no longer under the curse of military dictatorship’

21 mins ago
‘Pakistan no longer under the curse of military dictatorship’

PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal has praised the special court’s decision to award death penalty to former president Pervez Musharraf.

Iqbal said that for the first time in Pakistan that the concept of supremacy of the constitution is strengthening. In the future, this will help end the tradition of violating the constitution, he said.

If this verdict had been issued 50 years ago, then Pakistan wouldn’t have to face the curse of military dictatorship and East Pakistan would have also not separated from us, he added.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
ahsan IQBAL pervez musharraf
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
Lahore lawyer disguised himself as a patient following hospital attack
Lahore lawyer disguised himself as a patient following hospital attack
Watch: Fayazul Hassan Chohan attacked during lawyer-doctor clash in Lahore
Watch: Fayazul Hassan Chohan attacked during lawyer-doctor clash in Lahore
White lion attacks keeper at Karachi zoo
White lion attacks keeper at Karachi zoo
'Hassaan Niazi is Hafeezullah Niazi's son first, PM's nephew second'
‘Hassaan Niazi is Hafeezullah Niazi’s son first, PM’s nephew second’
Thieves hold Multan Motorway DSP's family hostage, rob house
Thieves hold Multan Motorway DSP’s family hostage, rob house
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
 
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
 
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
 
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
 
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
 
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.