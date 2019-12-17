‘Pakistan no longer under the curse of military dictatorship’

PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal has praised the special court’s decision to award death penalty to former president Pervez Musharraf.

Iqbal said that for the first time in Pakistan that the concept of supremacy of the constitution is strengthening. In the future, this will help end the tradition of violating the constitution, he said.

If this verdict had been issued 50 years ago, then Pakistan wouldn’t have to face the curse of military dictatorship and East Pakistan would have also not separated from us, he added.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.