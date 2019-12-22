Pakistan is incomplete without Kashmir: JI leader Sirajul Haq

Jamaat-e-Islami leader Senator Sirajul Haq said on Sunday that no power on earth can separate Pakistanis from Kashmir and the country is incomplete without the valley.

Addressing the Kashmir march in Islamabad, the JI leader called Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi a “killer of Muslims” and said that at least 18,000 men have been arrested in Indian-controlled Kashmir since August 5.

The people of Indian-controlled Kashmir have been deprived of medical facilities and the Indian forces have blinded thousands of youngsters with pallet guns, Haq told his supporters.

The JI leader said that India didn’t suddenly change the status of Kashmir but rather that it was part of the BJP’s manifesto.

On August 5, New Delhi ended the special status of Indian-controlled Kashmir and since then an unannounced curfew has been placed in the valley.

Thousands of people, including prominent politicians and human rights activists, have been detained for opposing the BJP’s move to end Kashmir’s special status.

