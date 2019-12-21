Saturday, December 21, 2019  | 23 Rabiulakhir, 1441
‘Pakistan has got its act together in narrative warfare’

1 hour ago
India’s cyber security chief credited the Pakistan Army’s media wing and its spokesperson,  Major General Asif Ghafoor, with getting “its act together” in information warfare against India.

Lt General (retd) Rajesh Pant said that the three wings of the Indian armed forces have their own public relations officers and “they are going in different ways,” India Today reported.

He stressed the need for a unified public relations command for the three wings to ensure an upper hand in the narrative warfare with Pakistan.

“When are we going to have our own equivalent of the DGISPR because the (Indian armed forces) services have their own PRs and they are going in different ways. Somebody at the national level now has to look at the narrative warfare and how to implement it in various domains,” the National Cyber Security coordinator was quoted as saying.

“What we are finding from the other side – from the western border – that since the time they have created the DGISPR, they have got their act together,” he said at a seminar on the topic of ‘Securing the Future Battlespace: Information and Space Warfare’.

