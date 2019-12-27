Pakistan announces its 10-year national tourism policy

Officials say tourism will help create jobs for youth

The Government of Pakistan announced on Friday its 10-year tourism policy under which it would first improve the country’s infrastructure to attract more tourists, officials said.

Adviser to PM on Overseas Pakistanis Zulfi Bukhari told SAMAA TV that the tourism sector would create jobs for the youth.

“In hotels, many people prefer youth, in front offices, people prefer youth,” he said. Bukhari said 70 per cent beneficiaries of the national tourism policy would be youngsters.

He hoped that the tourism sector would help the government strengthen the country’s economy.

The United Nations Development Programme would also provide technical assistance to Pakistan in this regard.

A UNDP official told SAMAA TV that their main priority was to create employment opportunities for the youth, especially the ones associated with tourism sector.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.