Pak-Turk relations soaring to new heights: Erdogan

Prime Minister Imran Khan met Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Geneva where they reaffirmed their commitment towards stronger relations.
They discussedresolving the issues of the Muslim world and speeding up work to strengthen tiesbetween the two countries. They are both in Switzerland for the Global RefugeeForum.
The prime minister underlined the importance of the 6thSession of High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council to be co-chaired by the twoleaders, early next year in Islamabad.
PM Khan reaffirmed Pakistan’s deep appreciation for Turkey’ssteadfast support on the Jammu and Kashmir issue.
He also lauded Turkey’s measures to host the largest refugeepopulation in the world and underscored the importance of the internationalcommunity providing requisite support to the countries hosting large refugeepopulations.
Speaking to SAMAA TV, Erdogan said I am seeing Pak-Turkrelations soaring to new heights. They are improving day by day, he said,adding that his upcoming visit to Pakistan in February is very important.
