Wednesday, December 18, 2019  | 20 Rabiulakhir, 1441
HOME > Geopolitics

Pak-Turk relations soaring to new heights: Erdogan

13 mins ago
He met PM Imran Khan in Geneva

Prime Minister Imran Khan met Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Geneva where they reaffirmed their commitment towards stronger relations.

They discussed

resolving the issues of the Muslim world and speeding up work to strengthen ties

between the two countries. They are both in Switzerland for the Global Refugee

Forum.

The prime minister underlined the importance of the 6th

Session of High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council to be co-chaired by the two

leaders, early next year in Islamabad.

PM Khan reaffirmed Pakistan’s deep appreciation for Turkey’s

steadfast support on the Jammu and Kashmir issue.

He also lauded Turkey’s measures to host the largest refugee

population in the world and underscored the importance of the international

community providing requisite support to the countries hosting large refugee

populations.

Speaking to SAMAA TV, Erdogan said I am seeing Pak-Turk

relations soaring to new heights. They are improving day by day, he said,

adding that his upcoming visit to Pakistan in February is very important.

Imran Khan Recep Erdogan
 
