Geopolitics

Our desire for peace isn’t a weakness: Qureshi

4 mins ago
Our desire for peace isn't a weakness: Qureshi

Photo: Online

Our desire for peace shouldn’t be considered a weakness, warned Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi in a video statement.

“Hear me Modi government: we are peaceful people! Do not forget February 27,” he said. There is a threat of a new adventure on India’s part to remove the focus from the protests, he said. The Indian opposition is protesting against the NRC’s steps, he added.

The Muslims of India have concerns after the Babri Mosque verdict, said Qureshi. He said it had been 136 days since the curfew was imposed in Kashmir. There is still a communication blackout in the area, he said.

China has brought the Kashmir issue up in the UN Security Council for the second time after we sent a letter, said the minister. There have been 3,000 ceasefire violations along the Line of Control since January, he said, asking whether India was looking for another misadventure.

The minister also said that India had cut the border along the LoC in five places. In my letter, I stressed on four steps by the Indian government, he said. He highlighted India’s ill intentions and said if they are not discussed, he will write another letter to the Security Council head.

