One student killed, nine injured in Islamabad varsity clash

A student died after being injured in a clash between two student groups at the International Islamic University in Islamabad, the Islamabad deputy commissioner confirmed Thursday.

According to reports, a clash broke out between the Saraiki Student Council and the Islami Jamiat-e-Talaba when Liaquat Baloch, a leader of the Jamaat-e-Islami, was delivering a speech at the varsity.

Nine students were also injured in the clash, police told SAMAA TV.

A spokesperson for the JI said that Liaquat Baloch remained safe during the clash.

Deputy Commissioner Hamza Shafqaat said on Twitter that Islamabad local administration had taken over the security and the varsity compound was being searched.

Paramilitary Rangers had also been called in to maintain law and order.

JI chief Sirajul Haq condemned what he called an attack by “miscreants” on the education expo. He urged IJT activists to exercise restraint and be patient.

Haq demanded the Islamabad administration immediately arrest the attackers.

